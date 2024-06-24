‘Pharma Strides Walkathon’ sets stage for 73rd IPC

Hyderabad: The Indian Pharmaceutical Association, Hetero Group, SOCPMR, Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy, and Clinical Research conducted the ‘Pharma Strides Walkathon’ at the Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy campus at 6:30 am on June 22 as a prelude to the 73rd Indian Pharmaceutical Congress (IPC).

The 73rd IPC is going to be conducted at Hitex, Hyderabad, from July 5 to 7. IPC is the country’s biggest pharma conference, conducted annually in various parts of the country. Dr Anupama Koneru, principal, Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy, welcomed the guests: Dr B Parthasaradhi Reddy, chairman, Hetero Group; Dr TV Narayana, president, Indian Pharmaceutical Association, Dr A Ramkishan, deputy drugs controller of India; Dr Y Sridhar Reddy, vice president, Hetero; and Dr G Srinivas, vice chairman, TSMC.

Dr B Parthasaradhi Reddy, while addressing the participants, advised them to pay attention to their health and gain knowledge to be successful in life.

Dr TV Narayana, president, Indian Pharmaceutical Association, informed the participants that the 73rd IPC would provide 1,000 placements, free basic life support training, and a platform for all the delegates to interact and gain knowledge. The walk was flagged off by Dr B Parthasaradhi Reddy, chairman, Hetero Group. More than 800 staff and students from various pharmacy colleges participated in the walk.