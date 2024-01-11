  • Menu
PhD Scholars Progress review meeting held

PhD Scholars Progress review meeting held
Hyderabad: Faculty of Commerce, Osmania University on Wednesday conducted a ‘PhD Scholars Progress’ review meeting, 2024.

According to the officials, the meeting commenced with a review of the previous session held in 2023, with fifty-eight scholars in attendance.

During the one-on-one sessions, a thorough review of the students’ progress in their research journey was conducted.

Scholars were guided adhering to ethical standards and best practices in thesis writing, emphasising the importance of timely completion of research without unnecessary delays or extensions. Professor D Chennappa, Head of the Department of Commerce, Professor M Gangadhar, Dean, Faculty of Commerce, Professor K Krishna Chaitanya, Chairman of the Board of Studies, Professor G Naresh Reddy, Professor I Sekhar, Professor A Patrick, Dr K Srinivas, and Dr Nazia Sultana were present in the event.

