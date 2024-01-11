Live
- Kurnool: YSRCP will face public wrath says Bhuvaneswari
- TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Mohit Reddy urges to conduct Sankranti celebrations with responsibility
- Food inflation remains a big worry for Modi govt
- Telangana: Notification released for by-election of two vacant MLC seats
- Bandi Sanjay questions Congress on not asking for CBI inquiry in Kaleshwaram project
- Nellore: Meraga Murali to contest for Gudur on YSRCP ticket
- Jana Sena leader Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy asks Vijayasai Reddy to refrain from criticism
- Google Faces Setbacks as Fitbit Leaders Depart and AR Employees Face Layoffs
- Srisailam temple hundi nets Rs 4.83 cr
- YSRCP's Gadapa Gadapaku receives a warm welcome in Chandragiri
Just In
PhD Scholars Progress review meeting held
Hyderabad: Faculty of Commerce, Osmania University on Wednesday conducted a ‘PhD Scholars Progress’ review meeting, 2024.According to the officials,...
Hyderabad: Faculty of Commerce, Osmania University on Wednesday conducted a ‘PhD Scholars Progress’ review meeting, 2024.
According to the officials, the meeting commenced with a review of the previous session held in 2023, with fifty-eight scholars in attendance.
During the one-on-one sessions, a thorough review of the students’ progress in their research journey was conducted.
Scholars were guided adhering to ethical standards and best practices in thesis writing, emphasising the importance of timely completion of research without unnecessary delays or extensions. Professor D Chennappa, Head of the Department of Commerce, Professor M Gangadhar, Dean, Faculty of Commerce, Professor K Krishna Chaitanya, Chairman of the Board of Studies, Professor G Naresh Reddy, Professor I Sekhar, Professor A Patrick, Dr K Srinivas, and Dr Nazia Sultana were present in the event.