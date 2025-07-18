Phone tapping case: SIT summons Bandi Sanjay for questioning

Hyderabad: The long-running phone tapping controversy in Telangana has entered a decisive phase, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) issuing formal notices to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, directing him to appear for questioning on July 24. The investigation pertains to allegations of widespread phone surveillance during the previous BRS regime.

SIT officials visited Bandi Sanjay’s residence earlier on Thursday to serve the summons. In line with protocol and the Minister’s request, the questioning will be conducted at the Dilkush Government Guest House in Hyderabad. Notices have also been issued to his PRO, Pasunuru Madhu, PA Boinipalli Praveen Rao, and former PA Pogula Tirupati, whose statements will be recorded on the same day.

Bandi Sanjay had originally brought the phone tapping issue to public attention in 2022, alleging that the then-government had unlawfully monitored the communications of judges, opposition leaders, celebrities, and even BRS members. He claimed that phone data was misused for political retaliation, including his own controversial midnight arrest in connection with the “tent paper leak” case.

The SIT has already questioned several public figures, including MPs, MLAs, and political leaders. The inclusion of Bandi Sanjay in the interrogation is seen as a crucial development, given his vocal stance and past activism against surveillance practices under the former administration.

As the probe gathers momentum, it has been confirmed that even Bandi Sanjay’s personal driver, Ramesh, was questioned by the SIT recently. The Minister is expected to present further material evidence during his scheduled session, which may prove pivotal to the investigation’s final outcome.

With multiple allegations of illegal tapping, forced protests, and political harassment surfacing, the SIT is now preparing to piece together the full extent of surveillance activities and potential misuse of power. The case drew national attention, underscoring the serious implications of privacy violations.