Photo Exhibition Organized at Secunderabad and Kacheguda Railway Stations

As part of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, special photo exhibitions have been set up at Secunderabad and Kacheguda Railway Stations on Monday.

According to SCR , Narendra Modi, Prime Minister declared that the August 14 will be remembered annually as “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” to commemorate the struggles and sacrifices of people during the partition of India in 1947. As part of the same, Secunderabad and Kacheguda Railway Stations to sensitize and educate the travelling public about the pain and sufferings of Indians during the partition.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway stated that the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day helps to shed light on the agony of millions of people who were the sufferers of partition. The Photo Exhibitions have been organized as a reminder to the people about the pain and resilience of countless individuals and families affected by the partition,. The General Manager stated that the sacrifices of our ancestors have inspired unity and brought an era of harmony and prosperity.

