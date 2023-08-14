Live
- BHIMRAO RAMJI AMBEDKAR. Great Son of India
- Indian-origin scientist makes plant-based meat more juicy with no fat
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Palak Purswani is 'finale ready'
- KCR announces " Independence Day " Gift to farmers
- Telangana Governor Extends I-Day greetings
- Jiya Shankar says her journey in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' was a mental roller coaster
- Sanjeevini-temple town’s own bright spot
- Netaji Suibhash Chandra Bose- Great Patriot and Champion of Indian Freedom struggle
- Nuggets which are most relevant today. Let’s ponder over it
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Alia Bhatt to attend grand finale, cheer for sister Pooja
Just In
Photo Exhibition Organized at Secunderabad and Kacheguda Railway Stations
As part of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, special photo exhibitions have been set up at Secunderabad and Kacheguda Railway Stations on Monday.
As part of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, special photo exhibitions have been set up at Secunderabad and Kacheguda Railway Stations on Monday.
According to SCR , Narendra Modi, Prime Minister declared that the August 14 will be remembered annually as “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” to commemorate the struggles and sacrifices of people during the partition of India in 1947. As part of the same, Secunderabad and Kacheguda Railway Stations to sensitize and educate the travelling public about the pain and sufferings of Indians during the partition.
Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway stated that the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day helps to shed light on the agony of millions of people who were the sufferers of partition. The Photo Exhibitions have been organized as a reminder to the people about the pain and resilience of countless individuals and families affected by the partition,. The General Manager stated that the sacrifices of our ancestors have inspired unity and brought an era of harmony and prosperity.