Photo exhibition ‘Rocks of Hyderabad’ inaugurated

Hyderabad: In the mission to conserve nature and preserve the rocks in Telangana, the ‘Rocks of Hyderabad’ photo exhibition was inaugurated at the Ameerpet metro station on Monday.

This three-day exhibition was organised by the Society to Save Rocks in association with Hyderabad Metro Rail and Tatvaa Arts Hyderabad, and it will close its curtains on February 7. Around 50 photographs of rocks were clicked by Ashok Kumar Vootla, a member of the Society to Save Rocks and an ace nature photographer who has captured rock formations, rock aesthetics, and rocky environments. These photos are on display at the station premises.

Rocks contribute to nature by storing water in their crevices to support plants, insects, reptiles, amphibians, and mammals. Hence, it is imperative for us to preserve these organic rocks from destruction, as they do not re-grow like plants. Society to Save Rocks is the only NGO in India that works exclusively for rock conservation, so to spread awareness among people, a three-day exhibition is being organised, said a member of Society to Save Rocks.