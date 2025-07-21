Photographer feted for holding most workshops in India

Hyderabad: Bhoopal Kumar, a renowned photographer from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has made a significant impact in the world of photography. His outstanding contributions have been recognized by Canon India, which awarded him a Rs 2 lakh reward and national recognition for conducting the highest number of workshops in India.

In the past year, Bhoopal Kumar has conducted an impressive 100 workshops, training thousands of photographers in the Telugu states. This achievement is a testament to his dedication to photography and his commitment to empowering others. As a Canon Mentor, he has played a pivotal role in promoting photography and sharing his expertise with others.

Bhoopal Kumar’s expertise has also taken him beyond India. Recently, he attended a workshop hosted by the Kathmandu Photographers Association, led by its President Hari. The event was also attended by Fototech’s Chairman, Abhimanyu. During the workshop, they explored opportunities in the Nepal photography market and collaborated with the association to plan Nepal’s first Photo Trade Fair in Kathmandu.