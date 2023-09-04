Live
PJTSAU celebrates 9th foundation day
Hyderabad: The Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) celebrated its ninth Foundation Day here on Sunday. Prof. Shrikrishna Deva Rao, vice-chancellor, NALSAR University of Law, was the chief guest and delivered the ninth professor Jayashankar commemorative address on “Sustainable Development and Agriculture.”
While delivering the lecture Prof. Rao stated that agriculture is paramount in protecting and sustaining the environment. ‘The challenge before all of us is to feed the growing population while safeguarding our ecosystem and natural resources for generations to come’
He said with the implementation of the Green Revolution the country has achieved self-sustenance in foodgrains production and ensured food security, even though it degrades the top soil, declining groundwater, contaminating water bodies and reducing biodiversity.
‘Therefore, sustainable agriculture is the prime need for developing India.’ Prof. Rao emphasised the need for all to devote to sustainable farming systems with the integration of traditional production systems, modern agriculture and sustainable agricultural systems.
He shared the NALSAR's new initiative of 'farmers legal aid clinic' with the support of Telangana State Legal Services Authority, which is the first of its kind in the country. The V-C advised farmers to approach consumer forums to get compensation in cases of spurious seeds, non-germination of seed or less/ no yield.
‘Under this new initiative of agri legal aid clinic, NALSAR is helping farmers and developing an institutional mechanism to empower them.’The agri-legal aid clinic helps in resolving the labour, water, land and other problems faced by farmers. Prof Rao said NALSAR is keen to work with PJTSAU to achieve sustainable agriculture development.
On the Foundation Day, Dr EA Siddique, former DDG crop sciences, ICAR, was conferred a lifetime achievement award.
Several progressive farmers and teaching and non-teaching staff were given awards for their innovative and dedicated services.
Many students and teaching and non-teaching staff attended the event.