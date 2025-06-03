PJTSAU’s seed distribution prog begins

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 12th State Formation Day, Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) has launched the “Quality Seeds to Every Village” programme across the state.

The programme was launched on Monday in the presence of Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who distributed quality seed kits to 10 selected farmers in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district during the State Formation Day celebrations.

Similarly, in Ranga Reddy district, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Aldas Janaiah, along with Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, MLA Malreddy Rangareddy, and District Collector Narayana Reddy distributed quality seed kits to 10 progressive farmers during the State Formation Day celebrations.

In various districts across the state, ministers, public representatives, Government whips, corporation chairmen and district collectors participated as chief guests in the State Formation Day celebrations and distributed seed kits to around 300 progressive farmers.

The university planned to distribute quality seeds to about 40,000 progressive farmers in approximately 11,000 villages, through the “Quality Seeds to Every Village” programme.

On the occasion of State Formation Day, around 300 farmers received seeds in various districts. The remaining selected farmers will receive seed kits on June 3 through local Rythu Vedika platforms in the presence of public representatives, agricultural extension officers, agricultural officers, and university officials.