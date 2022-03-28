PM Modi 'dil se' lauds revival of Bansilalpet stepwell

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mentioned about the restoration of a stepwell in Secunderabad during his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday.

Referring to the efforts of water conservation being made in various parts of the state, the Prime Minister mentioned the restoration of a historic stepwell at Bansilalpet in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad, is noteworthy.

Modi noted that the stepwell was dumped with debris and garbage but is now being restored with public participation. It may be mentioned here that The Hans India had carried many stories on the dilapidated condition of the well which had turned into a dumping yard. The MAUD and Urban Development swung into action and had taken up restoration works. The well is now restored and would be open to the public as a tourist attraction on August 15 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Heritage structure will be fully illuminated.

According to the MAUD officials, so far, around 2,000 tonnes of debris have been removed from the well to make the water clean. The Rainwater Project, a social enterprise associated with several water management-related projects, is involved in the restoration works of the stepwell. The architectural restoration is being supported by the Gandipet Welfare Association in the second phase.

Speaking to The Hans India, Kalpana Ramesh, Founder of social enterprise Rainwater Project said, "We are happy to hear PM Modi mentioned about the restoration of Bansilalpet stepwell, it is indeed a very humbling moment for us as Good Samaritans, friends were involved in the restoration works from the day one along with the government department." She further shares that the organisation has identified the well and signed MoU with the government for the restoration. "In the initial part of the restoration the government-supported to remove garbage for about three weeks, later three to four months of restoration works were taken up in a first phase and it was such happiest moment to see water oozing out from the ground at 25 feet as the garbage was removed," said Kalpana.

Today, the well has more than 33 feet of water and groundwater in more than 50 borewells in the vicinity has improved. This will have a ripple effect as more groundwater would increase helping a few thousand people in the surroundings, she said.