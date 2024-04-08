Live
PM Modi showers praise on BJP’s Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has showered praise on the BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Kompella Madhavi Latha.
PM Modi was impressed by the points she raised during the programme 'Aap Ki Adalat'.
PM Modi was impressed by the points she raised during the programme 'Aap Ki Adalat'.
"Madhavi Latha Ji, your 'Aap Ki Adalat' episode is exceptional. You've made very solid points and also done so with logic and passion. My best wishes to you," PM Modi posted on X on Sunday.
"I also urge everyone to watch the repeat telecast of this programme. You all will find it very informative," he added. Madhavi Latha was elated over the praise from PM Modi. She took to X to express her gratitude, saying: "It is you who have given me the courage to speak the truth fearlessly and our party's ideal Sab Ka Sath Sab Ka Vikas is my inspiration. We will follow your path till our last breath and ensure the BJP's victory in Hyderabad Lok Sabha this time."
The BJP last month named Madhavi Latha, a businesswoman and philanthropist, as its candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.
A professional Bharatanatyam dancer, Madhavi Latha has never been an active politician and joined BJP only after the party picked her as its candidate to take on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi in his stronghold.
Known for her pro-Hindutva speeches, Madhavi Latha also campaigned against triple talaq.
The 49-year-old is a trustee of Lathamma Foundation and Lopamudra Charitable Trust and also runs a small fund for destitute Muslim women. She also runs a 'gaushala'. The AIMIM has never lost an election in Hyderabad since 1984.