PM Modi to interact with party leaders in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: All arrangements are in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad on May 26.

It is to mention here that PM Modi will attend the 20th anniversary of the Indian School of Business (ISB) at Gachibowli. Police have made elaborate arrangements and security measures in place.

According to the sources, PM Modi will arrive at Begumpet airport on Thursday at 1:25 pm. PM Modi will arrive to Hyderabad Central University via chopper. The Prime Minister is reported to spend around 15 minutes in the airport lounge where he will interact with senior party leaders of the State. Later PM Modi will take the roadway to ISB, which is two kilometres away.



After that PM Modi will return to Begumpet airport at 3:15 pm and will leave for Chennai at 3:55 pm.