PM Modi to launch `11k-cr worth projects in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to dedicate and perform a groundbreaking ceremony for Rs. 11,355 crore worth of projects in the state during his visit to Telangana on April 8.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy said informed that the Prime Minister will reach Secunderabad Railway Station directly from Begumpet Airport where he will flag off the Vande Bharat train that will run between Secunderabad and Tirupati. This is the 13th Vande Bharat train to be introduced in the country.

Later, he will perform Bhumi Puja for the various development works to be undertaken towards the redevelopment and modernisation of Secunderabad Railway Station. These include facilities to cater to the needs of passengers for another 40 years and will be able to seamlessly accommodate peak hour traffic of 25,000 passengers and close to 3,25,000 passengers during the mela surge. Other works include modernising the station to international standards by increasing the station building area to 61,912 sq. meters from the current area of 11,427 sqm. The station will also have an exclusive 108m double-level air concourse connecting the terminal building and all platforms. As a part of the redevelopment plan direct connectivity to East and West Metro Station and Rathifile Bus station is also envisaged. Multilevel car parking towards the North Terminal and segregation of departure and arrival passengers are some of the other features that will be a part of the new station.

Modi will also dedicate to the nation 85 kilometers of doubling works that were completed on the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar Railway Line at a cost of Rs 1,410 crores.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 13 new MMTS services that will run on new railway lines built to the suburbs of Hyderabad. The MMTS has been hailed as the common man's train and Phase-II connectivity includes the doubling of railway lines between Bolarum and Medchal of 14 kilometers and Falaknuma and Umdanagar of 14 kilometers. The doubling of these lines will allow for increased frequency of trains in these sections benefitting the common people coming travelling from the suburbs of the city at cost-effective prices.

At the public meeting organised at the Parade Ground, he will lay the foundation stone for 6 national highways worth Rs 7,864 crores that will connect different parts of the state. He will also perform Bhumi Puja for new blocks at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibi Nagar at a cost of Rs. 1,366 Crores. The works at AIIMS include the construction of new building blocks for academic courses, an auditorium, staff quarters, hostels, and guest houses and the renovation of the hospital block to meet AIIMS standards.

Besides, he will also be performing Bhumi Puja for the construction of 4 lane Access Controlled New Greenfield Highway Section of NH-365BG from km.0.00 to km. 105.236 (Khammam -Devarapalle section) between the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh under three packages.