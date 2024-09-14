PM Modi to launch 2 new Vande Bharat trains in Telugu states on Sept 16: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two new Vande Bharat trains from the two Telugu states on September 16.

He said the PM’s launch of two trains came as a Vinayaka Navaratri gift to the people. With this decision of the Centre, he said, two more trains were allocated to the Telugu states as part of the Vande Bharat train series which was brought to further increase rail connectivity to improve public transport facilities.

While four Vande Bharat trains are already serving from Secunderabad railway station, the Prime Minister has also allotted the 5th train. This train will run between Secunderabad and Nagpur. At the same time, another Vande Bharat train will run between Visakhapatnam and Durg (Chhattisgarh).

These two trains will be launched by the PM from Ahmedabad on September 16. On that day, Modi will launch 10 Vande Bharat trains across the country.

The Secunderabad-Nagpur Vande Bharat train leaves Nagpur at 5 AM and reaches Secunderabad at 12:15 PM. On the return journey, it will depart from Secunderabad at 1 PM and reach Nagpur at 8:20 PM.