PM to inaugurate new Charlapally rail terminal soon: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday that PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Charlapally railway terminal soon. The ongoing modernisation work of the Secunderabad railway station are going at a rapid pace. It will be completed by the end of 2025 and dedicated to the nation by Modi.

Reddy on Wednesday inspected the work and later reviewed development of the station with South Central Railway General Manager Anil Kumar Jain and senior officials.

Later he told the media that Modi fulfilled his word and that the Centre is working hard to develop railway projects in Telangana.

The work of Secunderabad station, ambitiously undertaken by the Centre with Rs.715 crore was planned to shape it with facilities like an international airport in three phases.

Along with modernisation of the station, it was decided to take up other development works like widening roads on all sides. The first phase is going on at a fast pace, he added. The minister said the development could have been faster if construction was done in an open space. However, the work is on without causing any problems to trains and passengers.

The construction of 26 lifts, 38 escalators and retail shops are on. Also work to connect Metro and bus stations for convenience of passengers has been taken up.

He recalled that the PM virtually inaugurated work of Nampally station with Rs 350 crore; the Kazipet station modernisation work is on at a faster pace. Besides, the Gatkesar-Yadadri MMTS line will be completed soon. The foundation for the Komuravelli railway station for devotees visiting Lord KomuravelliMallanna will be laid this month.

The Vande Bharat trains started from Secunderabad are running with full occupancy "We requested the Railway Minister for two more trains," Reddy said.