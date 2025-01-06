PM to open Charlapalli railway terminal today

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Charlapalli railway terminal on Monday. This station is equipped with world-class facilities and will play a key role in decongesting the Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Kacheguda railway stations.

Its strategic location near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) will facilitate easier access to commuters traveling from the suburbs. Two foot-over-bridges have been newly constructed to facilitate easier inter-platform movement. Modern bathroom facilities, coach maintenance facilities, eco-friendly measures such as rainwater harvesting pits, solar panels among others are available for users.

The opening of the fourth passenger terminal will be a major relief to over lakh passengers. From January 8, Train No. 12603 / 12604 (Chennai Central – Hyderabad – Chennai Central) Express, will originate from Cherlapalli.

Three other trains Train No. 12757/12758 (Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar - Secunderabad) Express, Train No. 17201 / 17202 (Guntur – Secunderabad - Guntur) Express and also Train No. 17233 / 17234 (Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar - Secunderabad) Express and will also originate and terminate from here from Monday.

From January 13, Train No. 12589 / 12590 (Gorakhpur – Secunderabad – Gorakhpur) Express will also start from here. Earlier Secunderabad used to be the terminal station for this train. In all 50 trains will originate from here.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, V Somanna, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP leader and MP Eatala Rajender will participate in the virtual inauguration.