PMO director inspects TG’s 2BHK housing scheme

Hyderabad: Manmeet Kaur, a Director from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), conducted an inspection of double bedroom houses constructed under the Telangana government’s 2BHK housing scheme in G Y Reddy Nagar, Bansilalpet, and Khairtabad on Wednesday. The inspection primarily focused on the quality of construction and adherence to established guidelines.

Accompanying Kaur were GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan, Housing Corporation MD Gautam, and other officials. The Director inspected the double bedroom houses in Indira Nagar, subsequently visiting the homes of beneficiaries to speak with them directly. She enquired about their living circumstances prior to receiving the housing grant. The beneficiaries shared that they had previously resided in single-room huts at the same location. Kaur also sought their feedback regarding any issues within the housing complex and its management.

A representative from the Residential Welfare Association informed her that the commercial shops established for maintenance purposes are currently being rented out, and the funds generated from these rentals are being utilised to cover the costs of the lift and electricity bills for the complex.

The women beneficiaries were questioned about the accessibility of Anganwadi centres, Basti Dawakhana (local clinics), and schools nearby. The beneficiaries confirmed that in Indira Nagar Colony, all facilities, including the Basti Dawakhana, Anganwadi, and a school, are easily accessible. The Director mentioned that directives would be given to officials to arrange fairs aimed at delivering schemes initiated by the Central Government to those who qualify.