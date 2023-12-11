Live
- Gaza's health system is on its knees & collapsing: WHO chief
- Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigns from MLA post
- J&K did not retain any element of sovereignty when it joined Union of India: CJI
- Sabarimala extends timings for darshan of Lord Ayyappa Swamy
- CM camp office to be shifted to MCRHRD!!!
- Vivo X100 & X100 Pro: Global Launch on December 14th; Specifications, Expected Price
- 11-year-old girl collapses in queue at Sabarimala
- Never commented anything against Pawan Kalyan: Kishan Reddy
- Govt will deposit money in genuine farmers as Rythu Bandhu: MLC T Jeevan Reddy
- PL Sector Report: Building Material - Tiles Sector - Morbi Visit Update – Export robust growth, domestic demand slow
Just In
Pneumonia cases hikes in Hyderabad
So far 50 people have been admitted to Nilofar Children's Hospital with cold, cough, fever, sore throat, difficulty in breathing
Hyderabad: As it is winter season, a large number of children are being affected by pneumonia. So far 50 people have been admitted to Nilofar Children's Hospital with cold, cough, fever, sore throat, difficulty in breathing.
For some people, the symptoms do not subside for 5-6 weeks, and they are admitted to hospitals, thinking it is pneumonia. However, doctors warn against self-medication and the use of conventional antibiotics.
Nilofar Superintendent Dr Usharanisaid that providing 'kangaroo care' is the best way to prevent children from getting affected by seasonal diseases during winter. Mothers are advised to put their babies on their chests which helps babies be warm. Thus, the mother's body temperature protects the child from seasonal diseases. Children are advised to be kept under mother care as much as possible.