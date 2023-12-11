Pneumonia cases hikes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As it is winter season, a large number of children are being affected by pneumonia. So far 50 people have been admitted to Nilofar Children's Hospital with cold, cough, fever, sore throat, difficulty in breathing.

For some people, the symptoms do not subside for 5-6 weeks, and they are admitted to hospitals, thinking it is pneumonia. However, doctors warn against self-medication and the use of conventional antibiotics.

Nilofar Superintendent Dr Usharanisaid that providing 'kangaroo care' is the best way to prevent children from getting affected by seasonal diseases during winter. Mothers are advised to put their babies on their chests which helps babies be warm. Thus, the mother's body temperature protects the child from seasonal diseases. Children are advised to be kept under mother care as much as possible.