Police arrest man involved in murder

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operation Team (SOT), Central Crime Station of Rajendranagar, along with the Shabad police, detected a murder case and arrested an accused, Thummalapally Narender of Vikarabad district and recovered property. The bank account has been freezed and the DVR recovered.

According to the police, on March 13, in Shabad town, watchman of Sri Durga wines, Ch Bikshapathi, was found dead in a pool of blood.

There was theft on the premises. On information, the clues team, Chevella and local officers visited the scene and investigated the case. The SOT and CCS teams of Rajendranagar zone and Shabad crime team worked out the clues.

The investigation found that Bikshapathi used to sleep in the permit room. On the intervening night of March 12-13, the accused entered the compound of Sri Durga Wines by jumping wall from rear with tools. Hearing a sound, he came out of the permit room and shouted at the accused. Narender killed him by hitting on his head with a spade.

The accused stole Bikshapathi’s mobile and some cash from his pocket. He made a hole to the shop’s wall with a chisel and hammer, entered the premises and committed theft Rs. 40,000 and a few liquor bottles, DVR and escaped with the stolen property.

On information on Friday the police apprehended the accused at Sitarampur village of Shabad mandal and recovered the property. Narender was involved in four burglaries in Bahadurpura and Attapur police limits last year. This month, he had committed theft in a wine shop in Nagarguda village of Shabad mandal.