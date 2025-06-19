Police conduct cordon and search operations in Begumpet

Hyderabad: A ‘Community Connect, Cordon and Search Operation’ was conducted across various localities in Begumpet on Tuesday night. During the operation, police seized foreign cigarettes valued at Rs 4 lakh, and approximately 70 vehicles were impounded for either lacking valid documents, displaying no number plates, or being found abandoned.

A total of 530 houses were checked during the extensive operation, which involved a police team comprising around 200 members. According to police, the primary objective of the programme was to engage with the local community, understand their concerns, identify social issues, and take decisive action against anti social elements. The initiative also specifically aimed to curb drug related activities, public consumption of alcohol, and other unlawful behaviours.

The operation covered key areas, including Sanjeevaiah Park Railway Station, NBT Nagar, Patigadda, and Old Patigadda. Senior police officials, including the DCP, North Zone; ACP, Begumpet; SHO and DI, Sub Inspectors of Begumpet Police Station; and staff drawn from other police stations, participated in the community engagement. They interacted with residents and gathered feedback on local civic issues.

S Rashmi Perumal, DCP North Zone, extended her gratitude to the local residents for their cooperation during the operation and appreciated their active participation.

The department assured the public that similar programmes would be organised in the future to strengthen police public relations and ensure community safety. The Zone Police appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or criminal activities in their neighbourhood.