Police dog Hunter passes away
Nirmal: The dog “Hunter,” who rendered exceptional service to the Nirmal district Police De-partment passed away due to illness on Friday. SP Janaki Sharmila said that Hunter played a key role in solving several criminal cases. At the district police office a wreath was placed on Hunter’s body and tributes were paid with respect. As a mark of respect police officials and staff observed two minutes of silence for the dog’s demise.
Hunter also actively performed duties during VIP and VVIP security arrangements and played a vital role in solving many murder and theft cases.
Beyond official duties, Hunter participated in several national-level police duty meets showcasing remarkable skills.
The event was attended by IPS officer Rajesh Meena, Inspectors Prem Kumar and Krishna, dog handlers, and other police personnel.