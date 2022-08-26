Police file petition against order of Nampally court in Raja Singh's case

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police on Thursday filed the criminal rejection petition in the High Court challenging the order of the XIV ACMM, Nampally, in rejecting the remand application against MLA Raja Singh.



Public Prosecutor C Prathap Reddy raised the matter before the Chief Justice bench against the remand rejection order against Raja Singh of PS Mangalhat.

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan allowed the petition and accorded permission to hear the case. Mostly, it may come up before the single bench headed by the CJ, within a day or two. On behalf of the police, Advocate-General Banda Shivananda Prasad will argue the case.