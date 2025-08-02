Police get 5-day custody of key accused in surrogacy racket

Hyderabad: A Nampally court on Friday granted five-day police custody of Dr Athaluri Namrata, who is accused of running an illegal surrogacy and sperm racket in the city.

Dr Namrata ran Universal Shrushti Fertility Centre in Secunderabad along with her son, Pachipala Jayanth Krishna. Both have been named prime accused in operating an illegal surrogacy racket.

On July 26, the Gopalapuram police raided the centre after a couple from Rajasthan lodged a complaint stating that the baby they received through surrogacy from Shrishti Fertility Center was not biologically related to them.

According to police investigations, it is alleged that the clinic collected between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 35 lakh from several couples for surrogacy-related services. Officials say over 30 such cases are currently under review. While investigations are ongoing, authorities are examining whether clients were misled and whether proper procedures, including legal and medical protocols, were followed.

Police revealed that Namrata had been operating her centres without a valid medical licence since 2021. The centre had no clinical establishment licence and was operating in complete violation of health regulations.