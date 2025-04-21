Police launches awareness drive among students on cyber safety

Hyderabad: They created awareness on cyber safety, drug abuse, and emergency response preparedness. The programme was conducted by North Zone DCP, S Rashmi Perumal. The session was attended by over 115 students from Classes IX to XII and the institute staff.

Special emphasis was laid on educating the students about emergency help lines, including importance and usage of Dial 100 for immediate police assistance and 1930 for reporting cyber frauds. The session also encouraged them to be proactive in reporting issues and spreading awareness among peers.

“The students were addressed in an engaging and informative session, including screening of short educational videos highlighting real-life scenarios of cyber frauds and dangers of drug abuse. The aim was to sensitise students to potential threats and equip them with knowledge to protect themselves,” said DCP.

According to the police, community involvement plays a key role in sustaining and enriching the school’s development. The interaction saw enthusiastic participation from students, who posed questions and shared concerns; they were patiently clarified with emphasis on being vigilant, adopting preventive measures, and staying prepared during challenging situations.

The management of MSB Educational Institute extended heartfelt appreciations to the police for organising the impactful session. They appreciated the initiative for its valuable role in shaping a safer and more informed future for students. Such initiatives not only build trust between law enforcement and the community, but also empower the younger generation to be responsible and aware citizens.