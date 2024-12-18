  • Menu
Police nabs five persons with 30 kg ganja

The Malakpet police arrested a five-member gang who were transporting ganja to Dhoolpet on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: The Malakpet police arrested a five-member gang who were transporting ganja to Dhoolpet on Tuesday. The police seized 30 kg of the contraband, a car, and a bike from their possession.

The police arrested Ikkiri Bhaskar (27), Ala Bharath Kumar (32), Vallamdasu Vamshi (25), Jitta Kiran (22), and Boini Vamshi (28). All of the suspects are residents of Yadadri and were transporting the contraband in a car after buying it in Atmakur village in Kurnool. Police registered a case under the NDPS Act. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Malakpet police stopped the car at Malakpet crossroads and found the ganja packets hidden in the vehicle.

