Live
- South Korean govt unveils measures to boost corporate investment amid martial law debacle
- NIA conducts raids in Muzaffarpur, Vaishali in connection with seized AK-47s
- Mizoram signs MoA with banks for fiscal support to entrepreneurs, farmers in flagship scheme
- BGT: Gavaskar compares Ashwin's mid-series retirement to Dhoni's 2014-15 call
- Cold wave grips Bihar
- 3rd Test: Brett Lee 'shocked' by Ashwin’s international retirement
- Congress MLAs arrive at MP Assembly with tea kettles and garland of liquor bottles
- PLI scheme has attracted Rs 1.46 lakh crore investment, created 9.5 lakh jobs
- Delhi LG raises alarm over delayed CAG reports, calls for special session on Dec 19-20
- Tamil Nadu govt allocates additional Rs 400 crore for Kalaignar housing scheme
Just In
Police nabs five persons with 30 kg ganja
Highlights
The Malakpet police arrested a five-member gang who were transporting ganja to Dhoolpet on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: The Malakpet police arrested a five-member gang who were transporting ganja to Dhoolpet on Tuesday. The police seized 30 kg of the contraband, a car, and a bike from their possession.
The police arrested Ikkiri Bhaskar (27), Ala Bharath Kumar (32), Vallamdasu Vamshi (25), Jitta Kiran (22), and Boini Vamshi (28). All of the suspects are residents of Yadadri and were transporting the contraband in a car after buying it in Atmakur village in Kurnool. Police registered a case under the NDPS Act. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Malakpet police stopped the car at Malakpet crossroads and found the ganja packets hidden in the vehicle.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS