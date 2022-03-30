Police remove black film from tinted glass of Manoj’s car

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police conducting special drives across the city and are imposing fines for the traffic rules violators.

According to the sources, traffic police stopped the actor Manchu Manoj at Tolichowki and removed the black film from the tinted glasses on his car, and imposed Rs 700 fine.



It is to mention here that Supreme Court has imposed restrictions on black film on tinted glasses.

Recently, the traffic police also stopped Allu Arjun and Kalyan Ram's car and removed the black film from the tinted glasses and fined them Rs 700. The special drive is conducting for the last one week.