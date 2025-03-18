Police serve notices to celebrities in betting app case

The Punjagutta police have accelerated their investigation into the ongoing betting apps case, having already registered a case against 11 individuals. As part of their efforts, law enforcement is now focusing on additional suspects who have been promoting these betting applications.

In a recent development, the police have issued notices to social media influencers Vishnupriya and Tasty Teja, requiring them to appear for questioning later this evening at the Punjagutta police station. Both influencers are expected to comply with the summons.

Furthermore, it has come to light that notices may also be issued to other individuals associated with the case. This investigation follows the registration of a case against several prominent figures, on Monday.

The police are working diligently to uncover the full extent of the operation and hold accountable those involved in promoting illegal betting activities. The investigation is ongoing, and more updates are expected as the situation develops.