Live
- SpiceJet announces special flight operation from Delhi to Ayodhya on Jan 21
- Economic and social power for the people through guarantees: CM Siddaramaiah
- INDIA bloc will finalise seat sharing on time: Tejashwi Yadav
- Varalaxmi Sarathkumar opens up about her B-town entry
- ‘Hanu-Man’ to increase shows from tomorrow
- ‘Guntur Kaaram’ on small screens: Check out the digital and satellite partners of this Mahesh Babu starrer
- Sensex up more than 800 points led by IT stocks
- BJP forms 20 clusters for 80 LS seats in UP
- We will visit Ayodhya after 22 January and offer puja: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
- MSP appoints committee for Khairatabad constituency
Just In
Police stalls inaugurated at Numaish
Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy inaugurated various stalls of the city police at the All-India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) on Thursday.
Hyderabad : Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy inaugurated various stalls of the city police at the All-India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) on Thursday. He launched an exhibition to create awareness among citizens on traffic safety, women safety and ill-effects of drug abuse. He was accompanied by Vikram Singh Mann, Additional CP (L&O), P Viswaprasad, Additional CP (traffic) and AV Ranganath, Joint CP (Crimes & SIT)
The Commissioner said the stalls will give an opportunity to the citizens to get an insider look of the state-of-art technology used by the police in traffic management and services of other wings.
The traffic stall showcased the devices used in traffic management, education and enforcement including road safety signs, laser speed guns, body worn cameras, ITMS cameras, communication sets, road safety equipment.
Reddy said last year about 1.3 lakh visitors went round the police stalls. He requested the public to visit the exhibition along with children in large numbers to get awareness on functioning of the police; to have fun and educate them on traffic safety and rules. He opined that road sense should be inculcated among children early.