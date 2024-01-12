  • Menu
Police stalls inaugurated at Numaish

Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy inaugurated various stalls of the city police at the All-India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) on Thursday.

Hyderabad : Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy inaugurated various stalls of the city police at the All-India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) on Thursday. He launched an exhibition to create awareness among citizens on traffic safety, women safety and ill-effects of drug abuse. He was accompanied by Vikram Singh Mann, Additional CP (L&O), P Viswaprasad, Additional CP (traffic) and AV Ranganath, Joint CP (Crimes & SIT)

The Commissioner said the stalls will give an opportunity to the citizens to get an insider look of the state-of-art technology used by the police in traffic management and services of other wings.

The traffic stall showcased the devices used in traffic management, education and enforcement including road safety signs, laser speed guns, body worn cameras, ITMS cameras, communication sets, road safety equipment.

Reddy said last year about 1.3 lakh visitors went round the police stalls. He requested the public to visit the exhibition along with children in large numbers to get awareness on functioning of the police; to have fun and educate them on traffic safety and rules. He opined that road sense should be inculcated among children early.

