Political fireworks to add zing to JH bypoll drive post-Diwali

Hyderabad: The city is set to witness a high voltage campaign for the November 11 Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency by-election soon after the conclusion of Diwali festivities.

With Congress candidate Naveen Yadav having filed his nominations on Friday, the ruling party will take out rallies and conduct a series of corner meetings from next week. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with state Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will be taking part in the meetings.

Meanwhile, BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao is slated to attend a meeting organised as part of the party’s poll campaign.

As for the BJP, state president N Ramachander Rao, Union Minister for Coal G Kishan Reddy and party’s state in-charges will also hit the campaign trail.

Naveen Yadav took out a big rally before filing his nominations. Also in attendance were Owaisi, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Labour Minister G Vivek.

Congress Leaders pointed out that the Chief Minister was personally monitoring the campaign strategy with the local leaders. TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud has been entrusted with the responsibility of executing the strategy in coordination with the two in-charge ministers.

Agriculture Minister T Nageswara Rao will woo community voters, while Owaisi and his party MLAs will participate in door-to-door campaigns in Muslim dominated colonies in the Assembly segment. BRS working president K T Rama Rao and senior leader T Harish Rao are already busy with rallies while a day’s special campaign is likely to be undertaken by KCR in the first week of November. Soon after the BJP candidate L Deepak Reddy files his nomination, the saffron party will kick-start its campaign.

The party is planning to hit the campaign trail by involving the entire senior leadership one week before the polling date. Kishan Reddy is personally monitoring the campaign as the Assembly segment falls under the purview of his Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, which he represents in the Lok Sabha.