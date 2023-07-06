Political parties wary of turncoats

Hyderabad: The three main political parties BJP, BRS and Congress are on tenterhooks. While the process to change the T-BJP chief to curb growing groupism within the party had led to further spurt in group politics which may lead to some top leaders quitting the saffron party. BRS too is facing the heat from some leaders who are contemplating joining the Congress party.



It took over 24 hours for Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy to reconcile to the change in his position from Union Minister back to state chief. Since Wednesday morning, Kishan Reddy was unavailable even for his department officials and had refused to react to the developments when the media approached him. Finally, he called the media in the evening and announced that he would take charge after Modi’s Warangal visit. He said he along with former president Bandi Sanjay Kumar would fly down to Hyderabad and review the arrangements for Modi’s visit to Warangal on July 8.

But Bandi Sanjay Kumar did not join Kishan Reddy. He stayed back in Delhi saying that he has to meet the Railway Minister. It is being said that Sanjay Kumar has not yet got any clarity about his role in the party and whether or not he would be inducted into the cabinet.

In Hyderabad, two leaders Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, and Enugu Ravindra Reddy, who is close to Eatala Rajender, met Jupally Krishna Rao. Krishna is joining Congress soon on a grandscale. Realising the gravity, the BJP announced that Rajagopal Reddy has been appointed as the National Executive member.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that some BRS leaders like former State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Samuel is contemplating to quit the party as the party leadership is not willing to give him a ticket from Tungaturthi assembly constituency. The sitting MLA G Kishore got elected for two consecutive terms from here. Though Congress leaders are said to be in touch with Samuel, he is yet to take a decision.

In the meantime, TPCC president Revanth Reddy is spending more time in trying to poach leaders from BRS and BJP. But one problem the Congress is facing is that all those who want to join are insisting on tickets to contest the polls. Though Congress is in a happy position for the present, their problem is how to handle the demand for party tickets.