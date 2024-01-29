Ponguleti: Will ensure revenue system works from village level

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy held that, unlike the previous government, the Congress government ensures that the system of revenue works at the village level.

Speaking at his camp office in Ministers quarters at Banjara Hills while launching the diary and calendar of the Telangana Tahsildars Association and Deputy Collectors Association, he said that the previous government damaged the existing mechanism of revenue by abolishing the roles of VRAs and VROs.

The Minister also alleged that the previous government had come up with the Dharani portal to favour a few individuals, thereby pushing the commoners into a web of complex problems. While assuring that the government’s aim was to resolve the issues that have cropped up following the implementation of Dharani, Ponguleti urged the officials to take an active part in putting an end to these issues faced by the original property owners.