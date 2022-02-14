Ponnala Laxmaiah to write letters to President as TRS, BJP trade graft barbs

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and State BJP leaders over their statements on corruption, former PCC president Ponnala Laxmaiah said on Sunday that he would soon write letters to the President and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court on the issue and urge them to take suo motu cognigance of the statements being made by the CM and BJP leaders against one another.

Speaking to the media through virtual mode, Ponnala alleged that both the TRS and the BJP leaders were trying to cheat people of the State by making such statements. "CM KCR has said that he had all information about the corruption by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several BJP leaders, including Union ministers.

He stated that "the State BJP leaders, like Union ministers Amit Shah and G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay are also claiming that they also have all information on corruption by KCR. If it is so why can't the CM lodge complaint against the PM's corrupt acts? Similarly, why can't the BJP leaders order an inquiry into corruption by KCR?"

The BJP leaders have not ordered any inquiry against KCR during their last eight years rule," he said, while alleging that they were using information about KCR's corruption only to threaten him and ensure his party's support on various anti-people bills introduced in Parliament.

Targeting KCR, Ponnala pointed out that it was a crime for the CM to keep the corruption details of PM and other BJP leaders as a secret while continuing in his post of CM. He claimed that KCR had targeted the BJP and the PM as he wanted to have an alliance with the Congress and the Left party in the next general elections.

He made it clear that the Congress had ordered several inquiries whenever allegations were made against any party leader during its rule. He said days had neared for the end of KCR's rule and advised the CM to stop cheating people with his gullible statements.