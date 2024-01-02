  • Menu
Ponnam Prabhakar congratulates Deepa Dasmunshi

Deepa Dasmunshi who has been appointed as Telangana state in-charge of Congress party

Hyderabad : State Minister Ponnam Prabhakar congratulated Deepa Dasmunshi who has been appointed as Telangana state in-charge of Congress party. Greetings were given by offering a bouquet of flowers and the video of this was shared by Ponnam Prabhakar on his X account.

Deepa was appointed by the high command to replace Manikrao Thakre who was in-charge during the assembly elections. Deepa Dasmunshi is the wife of West Bengal senior leader Priyaranjan Das Munshi. Manikrao Thakre has been appointed in-charge of Goa affairs by the party headquarters.

