Posters against KTR surface in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Posters against the Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao surfaced in Kukatpally questioning him on the unfulfilled promises by the BRS government in the city on Thursday.
The posters were fixed on the pillars of the Metro Rail flyover along the Kukatpally route. The posters said, “Shame Shame… when will you implement the promise of unemployed dole of Rs 3,016, KCR and KTR. When will the promise of providing employment to one from a family be implemented. No project starts without the share of KTR.”
Meanwhile, the police removed the posters before the minister reached the program spot. The police had also taken the Congress, BJP and TDP leaders into preventive custody anticipating protest during the visit of the minister.