Potholed road has no streetlights

Old Safilguda: Residents and commuters are facing hardships to travel from the Old Safilguda Dargah bus stop towards Sainathpuram road filled with potholes.

Suraj, a commuter, said, "The condition of the road has become worse due to these potholes and during evening time there is no proper lighting which makes it very difficult for us to commute on this stretch. These potholes also lead to damage to our vehicles."