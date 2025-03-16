Live
Potti Sreeramulu University to be renamed after Suravaram Pratap Reddy soon
Highlights
The bill in this regard tabled in Assembly
Hyderabad: The Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University Amendment Bill, meant to rename the varsity, was tabled in the Assembly on Saturday. It was moved by Health Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha on behalf of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
Following the passage of the bill in Assembly, the University will be named after Suravaram Pratap Reddy. In wake of completion of 10-years since the bifurcation, the present Congress government decided to change the name of the University, as the present name was perceived to be more related to personality championing the cause of Unified AP. Besides giving the University the Telangana identity, this institution will be exclusively utilised for students from the State.
