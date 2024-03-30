Power demand reaches 79 million units in Greater Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Soaring temperatures have driven power demand to a record 79.48 million units in the Greater Hyderabad region on Thursday, March 28th. Last year, power consumption peaked at 79.33 million units on May 19th, while this year it surpassed 79 million units in March alone, suggesting a potential further increase in power demand in the coming days. The highest power consumption recorded last year during March was 67.97 million units.

According to officials from the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TSSPDCL), the average power consumption in Greater Hyderabad during March last year was 57.84 million units. However, this year, the average power consumption surged to over 70.96 million units, marking an increase of about 22.7 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The officials claim that due to the availability of sufficient electricity and continuous supply, electricity consumption was increasing within the Greater Hyderabad limits. The TSSPDCL anticipates that power consumption is likely to reach 90 million units in the coming days.

Musharraf Ali Faruqui, CMD, TSSPDCL ,has been conducting daily review meetings with senior officials of the Discoms to oversee power supply, demand, outages, and staff attendance. Additionally, he has been making surprise visits to areas experiencing power outages. He instructed all department officials to remain on duty until 9 pm daily. Furthermore, he instructed the CGM and SE to visit slums and colonies once a week to assess the power situation in those areas.