Power Restored in Hyderabad After Rain Damages Poles, Transformers

Extended rainfall from Thursday afternoon until midnight yesterday led to significant infrastructure damage across Hyderabad as falling trees and branches struck power lines, triggering the collapse of poles and transformers and causing widespread power outages.

Field teams were deployed promptly and worked continuously through the night. Their coordinated efforts resulted in the rapid replacement of damaged poles and transformers, restoring electricity to affected areas by dawn.

Damage assessments in Greater Hyderabad City revealed that the storm impacted 57 poles and 44 distribution transformers. In the Hyderabad Central Circle jurisdiction, officials recorded damage to 7 distribution transformers and 23 poles.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad South Circle reported 11 transformers and 15 poles affected. The Secunderabad Circle experienced failures in 5 transformers, while the Saroor Nagar Circle sustained damage to 14 transformers and 3 poles. In Habsiguda, 7 transformers and an equal number of poles were reported as damaged.

Officials noted that field staff maintained a constant presence during the crisis, overseeing restoration operations and inspecting fiber-optic cables and substations. Their continuous supervision ensured that repair work proceeded despite adverse weather conditions, including heavy rain and strong winds.

Musharraf Faruqui, IAS, chairman and managing director of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited, acknowledged the dedicated response of the teams. He urged continued commitment and coordination during future emergencies to enhance service delivery for consumers.