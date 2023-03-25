Power staff show their might, stage massive protest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The employees of State power utilities-TS TRANSCO and GENCO staged a massive protest demanding the government to address their long pending issues at the head office-VidyuthSoudha, on Friday.

Hundreds of employees of the two DISCOMS (TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL) and Genco from various parts of the State took part in the protest in response to the call for 'ChaloVidyuthSoudha' by the Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TSPEJAC).

The employees have put 29 demands before the State government, which include setting up of a pay revision commission, conversion of the Employee Provident Fund to General Provident Fund for employees appointed between 1999 to 2004, and artisans' issues. The revision of pay and allowances for the employees of TS Power Utilities have been due with effect from April 1, 2022.

The JAC Convenor Ratnakar Rao said that the TSPEJAC has been demanding the management regularly to complete the process and finalise the revision of pay scales and allowances at the earliest. He said the JAC served a strike notice on the management a month ago, but there was no response from both the management or the government. The only option before the workforces is to hold demonstrations to press for their demands.