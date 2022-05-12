Pragathi Maha Vidyalaya College funds air rifle for Akash

Hyderabad: The Pragathi Maha Vidyalaya College which is run by Shree Gujarati Pragathi Samaj has funded an air rifle for city budding shooter D Akash. The NCC chief of the college TP Singh said the college management has recognised the talent of the young shooter, who was unable to acquire a rifle to take part in competitions. Samaj president Mahesh Patel was kind enough to provide funds to Akash. Patel and others handed over a cheque for Rs 1.6 lakh to him on Tuesday. It may be mentioned here that The Hans India had reported about the shooter needing financial help to pursue his goals on March 2 with headline "Shooter seeks backing of donors to achieve dream". TP Singh said the news item on the need of funds of Akash helped to a large extent in getting them.

He said college management decided to encourage the talented youngster hoping he would make his parents, his college proud by achieving his goals.

Samaj treasurer Ambalal Patel, Ghanshyam Patel, Uday Mehta, Principal A Madhavilatha were present.