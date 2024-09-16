‘Praja Vanchana Dinotsavam’ celebrations befit Cong: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, asked the Congress-led State government to celebrate ‘Praja Vanchana Dinotsavam’ (People Deception Day) rather than ‘Praja Palana Dinotsavam’ (People's Governance Day).

Addressing the media after inaugurating an exhibition on the Telangana Liberation, marking the occasion of Telangana Liberation Day falling on September 17 (celebrated by the Centre), here on Sunday, he demanded, "Why Telangana Liberation Day" is not celebrated by the State government.

He said it would be befitting for the grand old party to celebrate the 'Telangana Deciving Day’, as it had deceived the people of Telangana for 50 years.

The Karimnagar MP termed it shameful on the part of the Congress to be hand in glove with a party that inherited the Razakars who subjected people of the state to untold atrocities.

Earlier, BJP MP and party OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman demanded to include the Telangana Liberation Struggle as part of the school curriculum. He said that that the Centre has been celebrating the Telangana Liberation Day as a mark of recognition of the struggles and sacrifices of people to join the erstwhile Nizam state into the Indian Union.

The leaders alleged that Telangana's liberation history has been suppressed for the past 75 years. On Congress remarks of BJP having no right to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day, they asked, "If Congress alone has the right, why was it not celebrating the same?"