Prajavani complaints should be resolved speedily: GHMC chief

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan has directed officials to promptly address complaints and requests received during the Prajavani programme held at the GHMC headquarters on Monday.

During the event, the Commissioner, along with additional commissioners and senior departmental officers, received grievances from citizens. A total of 28 complaints and requests were lodged, covering various civic issues.

Commissioner Karnan emphasised the importance of giving top priority to resolving these matters. He instructed the officials concerned to thoroughly examine each complaint and ensure speedy redressal. “Every grievance matters, and I want the departments to act promptly and efficiently,” he said. The programme saw participation from Additional Commissioners Satyanarayana and Mangatayaru, Vigilance ASP Narasimha Reddy, Chief Engineer (Management) Sahadev Ratnakar, Additional CCP Srinivas, and Joint Commissioners Jayanth and Rajinikanth. Officials were reminded to follow up diligently and maintain transparency while resolving the complaints to enhance citizen satisfaction and trust in GHMC services.