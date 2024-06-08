‘Prajavani’ resumes; many line up to submit petitions

Hyderabad: With the lifting of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha elections and with the resumption of the ‘Prajavani’ programme, a large number of people came to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan on Friday to submit their petitions.

The ‘Prajavani’ was started by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to solve people’s issues. The programme is being taken up twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. It was stopped after the MCC came into effect during the Lok Sabha elections.

Officials of various departments received applications on issues from applicants at special counters. Help desk staff were available to assist the applicants. A medical team was kept ready with first-aid to provide immediate treatment to the applicants if they face any health problems.

‘Prajavani’ in-charge and the State Planning Board vice-chairman Dr G Chinna Reddy and State nodal officer Divya heard problems of the applicants. They received the petitions, endorsed them and a special initiative was taken to solve the listed problems.