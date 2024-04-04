PRCI celebrates its 20th foundation Day

Hyderabad: The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) commemorated its 20th Foundation Day with a grand celebration here on Wednesday. The event has witnessed a series of insightful discussions, engaging performances, and esteemed guests.

Delivering a speech on "Revitalising PR: Integrating Traditional Media in the Age of Digital Dominance" and "New Age Digital Communication, A Perspective", Ajay Mishra Retd IAS and Chairman, Indian Red Cross Society, said that "PRCI's 20th Foundation Day celebration is a momentous occasion to reflect on the evolution of public relations and chart the course for the future. It's inspiring to see the dedication and commitment of PRCI towards promoting excellence in PR practices." Shakeel Ahmed, Chairman of PRCI, Hyderabad Chapter, stated, "Our 20th Foundation Day celebration is a testament to the remarkable journey of PRCI and its contributions to the field of public relations. We are delighted to host this event, bringing together industry experts, thought leaders, and aspiring professionals to commemorate this milestone."

PRCI also distributed Samvahana Awards to outstanding professionals in the field of public relations. On this occasion special edition of Chanakya Magazine was released.

National Executive Michael, Rajender, Hyderabad Chapter Members Jacob Ross, Philip, Robin Noel, Prakash Jain, Ghisulal Jain, Aparna and others participated.