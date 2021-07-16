Premium heritage expo begins in Hyderabad

A 3-day exhibition named 'The Haat – Premium Heritage Fashion & Lifestyle', which is organized by Faircare at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills is started on Friday. The Exposition was formally inaugurated by Tollywood Actor Sonia Naresh along with Socialite and Joypreneur Padmaja Penmetsa.

"The Haat comes to Hyderabad with the aim of winter shopping spree, expo brings participants from all around the country with its best & latest collections.

It features a wide range from ethnic wear, designer wear, western apparel, Indian apparel, looms, costume & designer jewellery, and precious & semi-precious jewellery, women's accessories, bags, home furnishing, accessories, art & crafts, footwear, paintings and lots more," says Organizer Anupam Mukherjee.

The Expo will continue till 18th July 2021.