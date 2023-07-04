President Draupadi Murmu lauds efforts of Alluri Sitaramaraju

The closing ceremony of the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitaramaraju, known as Manyam Hero, took place at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad where President Draupadi Murmu attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, President Draupadi Murmu praised Sitaramaraju's struggle and patriotism who fought like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. She emphasized the importance of preserving the history of Sitaramaraju's efforts for future generations. She said that Alluri Sitaramaraju fought against the British using his unique skills.

The President virtually inaugurated a 30-foot bronze statue and memorial forest dedicated to Alluri Sitaramaraju in Bhimavaram, West Godavari district, from Hyderabad.