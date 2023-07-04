Priyanka likely to address Mahbubnagar meeting

Hyderabad: Buoyed by the success of the Khammam public meeting, the Telangana Congress has begun preparations to hold another mammoth public meeting in Mahbubnagar district. TPCC sources said that AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi would be addressing this meeting any time between July 12 and 16 at Kollapur.

A strong leader from the region, Jupally Krishna Raom who had quit BRS along with Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy recently, will be joining the grand old party. It may be mentioned here that he was an important Congress leader during the regime of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. He is also a former minister.

He was elected twice from Kollapur. In 2018, he was defeated.



Sources said while Rahul Gandhi announced a pension of Rs 4,000 to senior citizens and widows at Khammam public meeting, Priyanka would make some more announcements.

A team of senior Congress leaders are finalising the agenda for the meeting in consultation with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. The Telangana Congress had already announced Farmers and Youth Declarations. The announcement of BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities Declarations were in the pipeline.

AICC leader and state Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre and other senior leaders will visit the venue of the public meeting this week and give certain instructions to the local leadership to ensure the public meeting draws huge support.