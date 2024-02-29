Probe on Hyderabad Outer Ring Road Toll Tenders

Live
Hyderabad ORR Toll Inquiry: A thorough investigation into the irregularities in the tender process for collecting toll taxes on the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road has been directed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
There were issues with the tender process for collecting toll taxes on the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road, so Chief Minister Revanth Reddy ordered an investigation into the matter. The way tenders were awarded for amounts that could undermine substantial government revenue was something he was outraged about, he said. Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) was the target of Wednesday's review, which took place at the Secretariat.
Revanth Reddy Orders Investigation
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy questioned the officials about their involvement, the organisations involved, and the responsibility of those involved, and he criticised the process for failing to establish a minimum bid amount for the tenders. All parts of the involvement and duties should be carefully examined, he stressed.
The duty of fully disclosing the irregularities in the tenders, the procedures that were followed, and the transfer of files has been assigned to HMDA Joint Commissioner Amrapali. Following receipt of HMDA's final report, the Chief Minister stated that the Cabinet would deliberate on the subject and determine whether the investigation should be referred to the CBI or an equivalent agency. In addition, he told the authorities to file criminal charges in the event that documents pertaining to this issue go missing.