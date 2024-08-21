Probes by Justice Ghose, Lokur Commissions pick up pace

Hyderabad: The inquiries by Justice Chandra Ghose Commission on Medigadda barrage and Justice Madan B Lokur Commission on PPA have picked up pace. The Ghose Commission will resume open house enquiry from Wednesday, aiming to complete the investigation by September this year. The Lokur Commission has asked the Energy wing to furnish the details of power purchase and the former Energy minister G Jagadish Reddy will be summoned to seek more details soon.

The Ghose Commission which has already received a copy of Vigilance report on the damage of piers at the Medigadda barrage would analyse the findings and incorporate them in the enquiry to ascertain the facts behind the construction of the poor quality of the barrage.

So far, 57 persons have submitted affidavits and all of them will be questioned in the probe. The Commission will summon former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar again for not submitting an affidavit despite Justice Ghose setting the deadline to do so.

The Commission would also issue notices to some influential BRS leaders who played a key role in the re-designing of the Kaleshwaram project and escalated the estimations of the project cost.

The Lokur Commission was already reviewing the status of the enquiry conducted by his predecessor Justice L Narasimha Reddy and sought some more details from the state government to speed up the investigation.

After completing the review of the documentary evidence compiled by Justice Reddy, sources said that Justice Lokur will move forward.

The details of the PPAs entered by the previous government with Chhattisgarh were already given to the Commission. The Energy department was providing all the details of the PPAs to the Commission.