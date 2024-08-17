Prof Pandharipande presented IETE Lifetime Award-2024

Hyderabad: Prof VM Pandharipande, the first Director of VNIT Nagpur and ex V-C of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has been chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award 2024 of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering (IETE), New Delhi. He has earlier received the Ramlal Wadhwa gold medal of IETE.

Dr Pandharipande, an alumni of Nagpur University has served IIT Kharagpur and, Osmania University for four decades. He has published more than 170 research papers and guided several scientists, and faculty for Ph D in the area of Microwave and Radar Engg. He worked on several research projects sponsored by DRDO..and coordinated two World Bank projects. He has been honoured with the best teacher award of govt of AP and Osmania University. Dr Pandharipande will deliver the Homi Bhabha memorial lecture and will be honoured at a mid-symposium of IETE to be held at Bhopal on 14th September this year.

Dr Pandharipande has established a Centre for Excellence in Microwave Engg at Dept of ECE UCE OU with the help of Astra Microwaves Ltd Hyderabad. He is the Honorary Director of the centre and continues to teach at the ECE dept in OU.