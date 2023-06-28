Prof. Suresh Kumar to continue as EFLU V-C

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) said on Tuesday that Prof E Suresh Kumar will continue to be its vice- chancellor. In a communique EFLU said "some people are spreading rumours that the VC’s term has ended.

"The university clarifies that they are false and fabricated spread by some people with vested interests," it said.

Additionally, the tenure of Prof Kumar has been extended till his successor is appointed and assumes office. The communique said the communication of June 15, 2022, received by the university from the Union Ministry of Education clearly states “the present VC, the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, whose tenure as VC is to expire on June 23, 2022, may continue in office notwithstanding the expiry of the tenure till his successor is appointed and enters upon office in terms of first proviso of Clause 4 of Statute of the Statutes of The English and Foreign Languages University Act, 2006…” However, "it has come to our notice that some unscrupulous elements are spreading rumours and lies by falsely stating that the VC’s term expired. The appointment or extension of the term of a VC of a Central University is "not at all the issue of politics nor is a matter for public debate." The university vehemently condemns the false and baseless allegations being made by some unscrupulous elements against the VC of the university. Necessary steps would be initiated by the university to take action against such elements, it said.